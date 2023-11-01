Man arrested over 'alleged online threats' against politicians released without charge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN WHO was arrested in relation to “alleged online threats” against politicians has been released without charge.
Gardaí yesterday arrested the man in his 40s in relation to the alleged online threats and he was held at a garda station in the west of Ireland.
Gardaí yesterday declined to provide any further information on the alleged incident.
The man was today released without charge in relation to the investigation and a garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site