Man arrested over 'alleged online threats' against politicians released without charge

A MAN WHO was arrested in relation to “alleged online threats” against politicians has been released without charge.

Gardaí yesterday arrested the man in his 40s in relation to the alleged online threats and he was held at a garda station in the west of Ireland.

Gardaí yesterday declined to provide any further information on the alleged incident.

The man was today released without charge in relation to the investigation and a garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

