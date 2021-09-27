#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 September 2021
Man arrested in Derry over attempted murder of police officer

A bomb was placed beside the officer’s car at her home in Dungiven in April.

By Órla Ryan Monday 27 Sep 2021, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,563 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5558966
File photo of a PSNI car
Image: PA Images
File photo of a PSNI car
File photo of a PSNI car
Image: PA Images

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Derry over the attempted murder of a PSNI officer.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by District colleagues, arrested the man in Derry last night, in connection with the activities of the new IRA.

The man was arrested arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Dissident republicans opposed to the peace process are suspected of involvement after a bomb was placed beside the officer’s car at her home in Dungiven in April.

The device, described as being designed to create a fireball, was left beside where the officer’s three-year-old daughter sits in the car.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin: “The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer, following the discovery of a viable explosive device beside the young mother’s car on the Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19 April.”

Two other men were previously arrested in connection with the incident.

