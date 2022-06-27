#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (20s) arrested in relation to petrol bomb attack on South Dublin pub

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday 18 June.

By Jane Moore Monday 27 Jun 2022, 5:07 PM
The Lough Inn in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin.
Image: Google
A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a pub in Dublin with people still inside earlier this month.

The incident occurred at the Lough Inn pub on Loughlinstown Drive in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin shortly after midnight on Saturday 18 June.

A petrol bomb was thrown inside the premises, causing damage to the pub’s interior. There were no injuries reported.

Video of the incident circulated on social media and showed a panicked crowd of people exiting the pub while a fire alarm sounded.

Following the incident, Gardaí said that the suspected offender fled the scene immediately after throwing the petrol bomb.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the attack.

He is currently detained in Shankill Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie