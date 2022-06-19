#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after south Dublin pub petrol bombed with crowd inside

The incident itself took place shortly after midnight on Saturday.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 2:13 PM
The Lough Inn in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin
Image: Google
The Lough Inn in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a pub in south Dublin was petrol bombed, with people still inside, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the Lough Inn pub on Loughlinstown Drive in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The incident saw a petrol bomb thrown inside the premises, causing damage to pub’s interior. There were no injuries reported.

Video circulating on social media shows a panicked crowd of people exiting the pub while a fire alarm sounds.

Gardaí have said that the suspected offender fled the scene immediately after throwing the petrol bomb.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and investigations remain ongoing.

Following the attack, Gardaí have launched a witness appeal seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any person who was on Loughlinstown Drive and surrounding areas between 11.30pm on Friday night and 12.30am on Saturday morning and who noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Similarly, any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on 01 666 5900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

