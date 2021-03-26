Man (60s) arrested after septic tank contents disposed along N8

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have arrested a man after they received reports in Cahir about the possible disposal of the contents of septic tanks along the N8.

Gardaí from local community policing unit met with locals and identified the areas concerned, after receiving reports of septic tank contents being dumped along a three to four kilometre stretch close to a school a location that walkers and cyclists frequent.

They subsequently launched an operation to find the suspect and identified a tractor and slurry tanker that was possibly involved, before arresting a man in his 60s.

The suspect was brought to Cahir garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tipperary County Council officials also attended the scene to carry out an inspection.

Gardaí and local authorities have warned that improper disposal of such material can have drastic effects to humans, animals and the environment.

The public are urgent to contact gardaí or their local council if they suspect any breaches of the Waste Management Act.

Any householder who has waste removed must use an authorised waste collector issued with a valid permit from the National Waste Collection Permitting Office.