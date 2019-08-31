Motorist arrested after being caught driving 173km/h in 80km/h zone

A MOTORIST IN Co Kildare has been arrested for dangerous driving after be was caught travelling at more than double the speed limit.

This driver ended up speeding their way to a potential disqualification! Naas RPU detected this driver doing 173km/h through the N7 road works where the speed limit is 80km/h. Arrested and Charged with Dangerous Driving-penalty is a fine up to €5000 and 2 year Disqualification pic.twitter.com/4M5yh2RQlO — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Naas Road Policing Unit caught the motorists driving at 173km/h in a 80km/h zone.

The motorist was driving through an area of road works on the N7 when caught by gardaí.

The driver has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

Gardaí noted that the penalty for this is a fine up to €5,000 and a two-year disqualification.

“This driver ended up speeding their way to a potential disqualification,” gardaí tweeted.

