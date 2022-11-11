Man arrested and €300,000 of stolen property recovered during probe into organised crime group

A MAN HAS been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of Garda searches carried out this week.

The searches were conducted as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.

During the course of a search in the north Longford area on Tuesday, gardaí recovered items which were suspected to have been stolen including one vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products, and vehicle parts.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested, taken to Longford Garda Station and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Five follow-up searches were later conducted in north Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered.

As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have also been frozen.

The property recovered to date as part of this ongoing investigation is estimated to be valued at approximately €300,000.

The man arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at Longford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.