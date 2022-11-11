Man arrested and €300,000 of stolen property recovered during probe into organised crime group

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of Garda searches carried out this week.
The searches were conducted as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.
During the course of a search in the north Longford area on Tuesday, gardaí recovered items which were suspected to have been stolen including one vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products, and vehicle parts.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested, taken to Longford Garda Station and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Five follow-up searches were later conducted in north Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.
High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered.
As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have also been frozen.
The property recovered to date as part of this ongoing investigation is estimated to be valued at approximately €300,000.
The man arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at Longford Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)