Dublin: 15°C Friday 11 November 2022
Man arrested and €300,000 of stolen property recovered during probe into organised crime group

The man arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at Longford Garda Station.

48 minutes ago
Items recovered by gardaí during the searches
Items recovered by gardaí during the searches
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of Garda searches carried out this week.

The searches were conducted as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.

During the course of a search in the north Longford area on Tuesday, gardaí recovered items which were suspected to have been stolen including one vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products, and vehicle parts.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested, taken to Longford Garda Station and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Five follow-up searches were later conducted in north Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered. 

As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have also been frozen.

The property recovered to date as part of this ongoing investigation is estimated to be valued at approximately €300,000. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

