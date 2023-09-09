Advertisement

Saturday 9 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Tallaght Garda Station
# Garda Appeal
Man in his 40s arrested over fatal traffic collision in Tallaght
He is currently being detained in a Garda Station in the South Dublin area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
5 minutes ago

A MAN AGED in his 40s has been arrested in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday morning, according to a Garda spokesperson. 

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the spokesperson said. 

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, yesterday morning between 10:30am and 11:15am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Author
David MacRedmond
