POLICE IN TYRONE have arrested a 25-year-old man seen wielding two machetes in the town of Coalisland today.

Inspector Knipe of the PSNI said: “We received a report shortly before 1.45pm that a man, armed with two machetes, was threatening people in the Derry Road area.

“Officers attended and quickly located the 25-year-old man, arresting him on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.”

During the arrest, Knipe said the man had spat at an officer, and was therefore also arrested on suspicion of assaulting police.

The man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

“We would encourage anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 774 28/04/24.”