Man arrested and three PSNI officers injured after patrol vehicle rammed 'multiple times'

A MAN HAS been arrested after three police officers in Belfast were injured when their patrol car was rammed multiple times.

The incident happened overnight, shortly before 2.45am, in west Belfast.

While on patrol in the Falls Road area, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle tried to avoid the police by mounting a footpath and hit an officer’s arm before driving off.

A short time later, the vehicle was located in the Cluain Mor Close area.

Here, the driver reversed into the police patrol car “multiple times” and caused injuries to two other officers.

These officers were unable to continue their duties.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

These include driving under the influence of drink or drugs, failing to stop for police, and failing to report an accident where an injury was caused.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.”

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who may have seen a white Vauxhall Mokka in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact the police service.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form,and information also can be provided to anonymously Crimestoppers.