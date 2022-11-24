Man arrested under Terrorism Act as part of investigation into Derry security alert

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Derry.
On Sunday, 20 November, a hijacked vehicle with a suspicious object inside it was left outside a Derry police station.
The PSNI initially said it was “an elaborate hoax”, but later confirmed that it was a “viable explosive device”.
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit of the PSNI today arrested a 54-year-old man from the Dungiven area as part of the investigation into this incident.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.”
The investigation is on-going and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.
