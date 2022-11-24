Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested under Terrorism Act as part of investigation into Derry security alert

The PSNI said the arrest is part of the investigation into a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the city.

1 hour ago 751 Views 0 Comments
The car left outside a Derry police station on Sunday night.
The car left outside a Derry police station on Sunday night.

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Derry.

On Sunday, 20 November, a hijacked vehicle with a suspicious object inside it was left outside a Derry police station.

The PSNI initially said it was “an elaborate hoax”, but later confirmed that it was a “viable explosive device”.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit of the PSNI today arrested a 54-year-old man from the Dungiven area as part of the investigation into this incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.”

The investigation is on-going and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie