Fifth person arrested over unexplained death of man discovered outside Kerry hotel

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with the unexplained death of a man who was discovered unconscious outside a hotel in Co Kerry earlier this year.

A criminal investigation was launched after the victim was found outside the premises on Muckross Road in Killarney shortly before midnight on 29 August.

This man is currently detained at Killarney garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is the fifth person to date who has been arrested as part of the investigation into the man’s death.

Two men in their 20s and 40s who were arrested yesterday have been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other men were also arrested on Tuesday, before they were also released without charge.