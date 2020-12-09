Two people arrested in connection with death of man outside Kerry hotel in August

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was discovered unconscious outside a hotel in Co Kerry earlier this year.

A criminal investigation was launched after the victim was found outside the premises on Muckross Road in Killarney shortly before midnight on 29 August.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested in connection with his death this morning and are currently being detained at Killarney garda station.

It follows the arrests of two men yesterday, before they were subsequently released without charge.

A garda spokesman said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that investigations in the case are ongoing.