Man in his 70s in critical condition after suffering serious head and spinal injuries in assault

A MAN IN his 70s suffered serious head and spinal injuries in an assault that happened in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3, at around 2am.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he is in a critical condition. The scene has been preserved and is awaiting a garda technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who can assist gardaí in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.