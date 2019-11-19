Gardaí suspect man found dead in burning car in Dublin had been shot

The scene of the incident on Mount Andrew Rise Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN FOUND dead in a burning car in Lucan, Dublin yesterday evening is believed to have been shot before the vehicle was set alight.

The man was found in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, which is about 2km from the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, at about 8pm.

Gardaí last night confirmed that the man was discovered after the burning car was extinguished by emergency services.

It is understood that gardaí suspect the man was shot before the car was set alight.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination. The body of the man remains at the scene.

The burnt out car in Lucan last night Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Gardaí have said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation later today. It’s expected a public appeal will also be made later today by Lucan gardaí.

Last night’s incident comes after a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, 3km south of Mount Andrew Rise, in early September.

In that incident a man in his early 40s sustained injuries after being shot a number of times while in his car.