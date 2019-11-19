This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí suspect man found dead in burning car in Dublin had been shot

The incident happened in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:18 AM
11 minutes ago 1,429 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896723

LUCAN SHOOTING_7206_90585379 The scene of the incident on Mount Andrew Rise Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN FOUND dead in a burning car in Lucan, Dublin yesterday evening is believed to have been shot before the vehicle was set alight.

The man was found in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, which is about 2km from the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, at about 8pm. 

Gardaí last night confirmed that the man was discovered after the burning car was extinguished by emergency services. 

It is understood that gardaí suspect the man was shot before the car was set alight. 

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination. The body of the man remains at the scene.

LUCAN SHOOTING _7199_90585382 The burnt out car in Lucan last night Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

 

Gardaí have said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation later today. It’s expected a public appeal will also be made later today by Lucan gardaí.

Last night’s incident comes after a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, 3km south of Mount Andrew Rise, in early September.

In that incident a man in his early 40s sustained injuries after being shot a number of times while in his car.

Hayley Halpin
