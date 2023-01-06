Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
One of the rammed police vehicles.
# police ramming
Man charged after police ramming incident close to Newry
Three PSNI officers were injured in the ramming, one of whom required treatment in hospital.
1.3k
0
57 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged with a number of offences after three PSNI officers were injured when their police vehicles were rammed in Co Armagh yesterday.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge, close to Newry.

At around 1.40am on Thursday morning, PSNI officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically.

The vehicle briefly stopped, but then proceeded to repeatedly ram two police patrol vehicles.

Three officers were injured, one of whom required treatment in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was today charged with a number of offences, including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has been released on bail, to allow for further questioning by police.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS