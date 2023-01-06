Man charged after police ramming incident close to Newry

A MAN HAS been charged with a number of offences after three PSNI officers were injured when their police vehicles were rammed in Co Armagh yesterday.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge, close to Newry.

At around 1.40am on Thursday morning, PSNI officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically.

The vehicle briefly stopped, but then proceeded to repeatedly ram two police patrol vehicles.

Three officers were injured, one of whom required treatment in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was today charged with a number of offences, including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has been released on bail, to allow for further questioning by police.