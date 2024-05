A MAN HAS been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a staff member on a train in Co Antrim.

Yesterday morning, PSNI officers arrested a 34-year-old man following an assault on a train at around 9.10am in Larne.

Officers had received a report that a member of staff had been assaulted on the train.

Police attended and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He has since been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today.

The victim was taken to hospital yesterday for treatment.