Man (40s) charged after gardaí seize over €94,000 in cash in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of €94,400 in cash in Dublin yesterday.
The cash was seized following a search of a residence in Finglas yesterday evening.
Gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from a number of uniform units, discovered separate bundles of cash throughout the location.
In addition to the cash seizure, a small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized.
A man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with the seizure.
He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
