Man (40s) charged after gardaí seize over €94,000 in cash in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of €94,400 in cash in Dublin yesterday.

The cash was seized following a search of a residence in Finglas yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from a number of uniform units, discovered separate bundles of cash throughout the location.

Advertisement

In addition to the cash seizure, a small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with the seizure.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.