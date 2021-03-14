#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 14 March 2021
Advertisement

Man due in court following seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine

The suspected drugs were discovered during a search of a property in Galway on Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 7:07 AM
6 minutes ago 150 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5380933
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been charged following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway. 

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a premises on the Headford Road at around 10.30pm on Friday. 

During the course of the search, €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine, divided into separate deals, was seized. 

A variety of drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search operation. 

The drugs are being sent for analysis. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in Galway Garda Station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court on 29 March. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie