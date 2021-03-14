Man due in court following seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine

A MAN HAS been charged following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a premises on the Headford Road at around 10.30pm on Friday.

During the course of the search, €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine, divided into separate deals, was seized.

A variety of drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search operation.

The drugs are being sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in Galway Garda Station.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court on 29 March.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.