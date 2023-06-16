Man (29) accused of stabbing another man with broken bottle in Cork city attack denied bail

A 29-YEAR-OLD man accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a broken bottle in broad daylight and in the presence of pedestrians, which included children, in Cork city centre has been denied bail.

Aaron Babbington of Churchfield Avenue in Churchfield, Cork city appeared before Cork District Court today charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler at Grand Parade in Cork on Wednesday evening. Butler (32) is in a critical condition in hospital.

Det Garda Patrick Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Babbington made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Inspector Pat Lyons said gardaí were objecting to bail. Russell objected to bail being granted in the case arising out of the gravity of the offence. Russell also said that it was his belief that there was strong evidence in the case.

“I believe there is strong evidence that on 14 June 2023, at 7.38pm, the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

He alleged that the offence was seen by a number of members of the public including children. Gardaí arrested Babbington close to the scene of the crime shortly after the alarm was raised.

Advertisement

Russell alleged that the accused was identifiable on CCTV at the incident. He expressed concern that Babbington “would make approaches to witnesses if granted bail.”

He said that Butler had sustained life threatening injuries and was in a critical condition in hospital.

“This is a very serious incident where the injured party received life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

It happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.”

Russell added that Babbington had a serious alcohol addiction and was a “danger to himself and other members of the public.”

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that gardaí could apply for an order excluding his client from Cork city centre.

However, Russell said that Babbington wouldn’t comply with such conditions. He also stated that Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail arising out of the severity of his alcoholism.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Babbington in custody until his next court appearance on 22 June next. He added that it was a “serious matter.”