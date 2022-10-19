Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of Co Clare woman

A 38-YEAR-OLD north Clare man has appeared in court charged with the dangerous driving causing the death of Stephanie Fitzpatrick.

At Ennis District Court today, Damian McNamara of Lissatunna, Ennistymon appeared after being charged with the dangerous driving causing the death of Fitzpatrick at Cloonaveigh, Lahinch Road, Ennistymon on Saturday, 19 February this year.

Fitzpatrick was a front seat passenger in the 05-D registered car at the time of the fatal road crash.

In evidence of arrest, charge and caution at 10.10am before court at Ennis courthouse today, Sergeant David O’Connor of Ennistymon Garda Station told the court that McNamara made ‘no reply’ after caution.

Judge Mary Larkin granted legal aid to solicitor, Daragh Hassett to represent McNamara in the case.

Hassett said that it was “a serious matter”. Hassett said that he had no questions for Sergeant O’Connor on the arrest, charge and caution of his client.

Advertisement

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan stated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case go forward on indictment to the circuit court.

Sergeant Lonergan stated that gardaí had no objection to bail provided that McNamara surrender his passport and have no contact with material witnesses in the case.

Hassett said that he had no issue with the conditions for his client.

Sergeant Lonergan said that the case could be adjourned to 9 November when McNamara is due in court concerning a summary matter that will be dealt with by summons.

Judge Larkin remanded McNamara on bail to appear at Ennis District Court on 9 November.

Fitzpatrick was part of a large and well known family from Doolin Road, Lisdoonvarna.

Stephanie was predeceased by her father Patrick. She is survived by her mother Biddy, brothers Pauric, Gerry, Noel, Kieran and Fintan and her sisters Marian, Carole, Tina and Eilish.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.