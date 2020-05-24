Man (30s) charged over seizure of €167,000 worth of drugs in Cork city

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in relation to a large drug seizure in Cork city on Thursday.

A search was carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit on Thursday afternoon in an industrial premises.

During the course of the search, a quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated street value of €167,000 was seized.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested during the search operation and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí have now charged the man in relation to the seizure.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning at 11am.

Separately on Thursday, gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit carried out another search operation in a house and seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested and charged in relation to that seizure.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.