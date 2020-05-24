This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 May, 2020
Man (30s) charged over seizure of €167,000 worth of drugs in Cork city

The drugs were seized during a search operation on Thursday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 May 2020, 9:57 AM
30 minutes ago 1,960 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106349
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in relation to a large drug seizure in Cork city on Thursday. 

A search was carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit on Thursday afternoon in an industrial premises. 

During the course of the search, a quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated street value of €167,000 was seized. 

A man aged in his 30s was arrested during the search operation and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station. 

Gardaí have now charged the man in relation to the seizure. 

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning at 11am. 

Separately on Thursday, gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit carried out another search operation in a house and seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000. 

A man in his 40s was arrested and charged in relation to that seizure. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

