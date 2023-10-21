Man charged in connection with €3.2 million cannabis seizure four years ago

A UK NATIONAL has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a seizure of €3.2m cannabis seizure in Co Louth four years ago.

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau officers intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, on 29 October, 2019. Following a search, cannabis was allegedly recovered among a load of fresh vegetables,

Jonathan Doran (61) of Eyton Road, Telford, Shropshire, England, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Frnight after a warrant was issued previously.

Gardaí brought him to Ballymun Garda station and charged him with unlawful possession of cannabis, possessing it with intent to supply, and having drugs worth €13,000 more, at Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, on the date of the alleged seizure.

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Fiona Connaughton told Judge Aylmer that the accused “made no reply to each charge”.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave told the court, “Mr Doran is going to reserve his position in relation to a bail application”.

Judge Aylmer remanded the accused, who did not address the court and is yet to indicate a plea, in custody to appear via video link at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.

McCrave gave the court a statement of his client’s means, and the judge granted legal aid.

There was no objection.