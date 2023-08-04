Man due in court following seizure of €9.3 million worth of cocaine in Rosslare Port

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS DUE to appear in court after being arrested following the seizure of €9.3 million worth of suspected cocaine from Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford on Wednesday.
The drugs were recovered by Revenue officers when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.
Around 133kg of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €9.3 million, was sezied by Revenue.
One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí and taken to a garda station in Co Wexford where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí said in a statement today that the man has been charged.
He is due to appear before Gorey District Court at 1pm today.
Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.
