Man due in court this evening following fatal assault of another man in Limerick

A MAN HAS been charged and is due in court this evening following the fatal assault of another man in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim of the fatal assault has been named locally as Ger Curtin, aged in his 40s.

At approximately 4.45am yesterday, gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a property in Sarsfield Avenue in Garryowen.

On arrival at the scene, Curtin was discovered unresponsive outside the house.

Ambulance personnel tended to him and he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

It’s understood gardaí believe he was beaten with a shovel.

A post mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Gardaí said the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the incident. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a garda station in Limerick.

The arrested man has since been released from the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 5pm today.

Gardaí in Henry Street are continuing with their appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Sarsfield Avenue yesterday between 4am and 5.15am, and who may have camera footage, including CCTV and dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí said they “would also like to thank all those people who have come forward and assisted with this investigation thus far and this is greatly appreciated”.

Anyone with information which may assist gardaí is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor