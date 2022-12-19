Man (30s) due in court this morning following firearm seizure in Dublin

ONE MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of a semi-automatic pistol in Dublin 10.

Following a search of a residence in the area on Saturday, gardaí found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a small amount of cocaine.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Advertisement

One man (30s) has now been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The second man (30s) has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.