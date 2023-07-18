Man charged after loaded gun was thrown from a speeding car in Dublin on Sunday

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection to a firearm seizure in Mulhuddart in Dublin on Sunday, where a driver failed to stop and threw a bag from the vehicle with a loaded firearm inside.

The man was arrested after the vehicle was stopped and the firearm was seized. He appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, where he was charged in relation to the incident.

The driver of the vehicle failed stop for Gardaí, who were patrolling Wellview Road in Dublin 15 on Sunday night, and a pursuit took place.

Gardaí, while in pursuit, observed a dark coloured bag being thrown from the vehicle and a loaded firearm was found inside it when a search was conducted after the pursuit.

A second man in his 30s, who was also arrested after the pursuit, appeared before the same court this morning and was released without charge.

The men were brought to a Garda Station in West Dublin on Sunday night and were detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí said, in a statement today, that investigation into the incident are ongoing.