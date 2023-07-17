Advertisement

Monday 17 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Tyrrelstown
Two arrested after loaded gun thrown from speeding car in Dublin
The driver of a car failed to stop for Gardaí and a dark coloured bag containing a gun was thrown from the vehicle.
7.7k
2
1 hour ago

TWO MEN WERE arrested and a loaded gun was seized late last night at approximately 11.50p.m by Gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District Drug unit.

While on patrol on Wellview Road, Tyrrelstown, Gardaí observed a vehicle travelling at high speed and directed the vehicle to stop.

The driver failed to do so and a pursuit took place during which gardaí observed a dark coloured bag being thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop and both driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. A search was conducted of the area and a loaded gun was located.

Both men, aged in the mid 20s and early 30s, were arrested and brought to a Garda Station in West Dublin where they were detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and both remain in custody this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
