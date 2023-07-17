Two arrested after loaded gun thrown from speeding car in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO MEN WERE arrested and a loaded gun was seized late last night at approximately 11.50p.m by Gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District Drug unit.
While on patrol on Wellview Road, Tyrrelstown, Gardaí observed a vehicle travelling at high speed and directed the vehicle to stop.
The driver failed to do so and a pursuit took place during which gardaí observed a dark coloured bag being thrown from the vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop and both driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. A search was conducted of the area and a loaded gun was located.
Both men, aged in the mid 20s and early 30s, were arrested and brought to a Garda Station in West Dublin where they were detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and both remain in custody this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
