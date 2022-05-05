Man (20s) charged over fatal assault in Kilkenny

The man charged will appear before Carlow District Court later this morning

A MAN HAS been charged in with connection with a fatal assault in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

The man (20s) will appear before Carlow District Court this morning at 10.30am.

He was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday after a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Hebron Road around 12.45pm.

He was brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital, where he later died.

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them. They have also asked that anyone who was on Hebron Road between 12.30pm and 1.pm on Tuesday to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



