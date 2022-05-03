#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí arrest man, 20s, after fatal assault in Kilkenny

A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Hebron Road around 12.45pm today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 3 May 2022, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,671 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5754068
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man in his 20s this afternoon after a fatal assault in Co Kilkenny.

A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Hebron Road around 12.45pm today.

He was brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital, where he later died.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault and have arrested a man in his late 20s.

The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is being preserved to allow for a technical examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Additionally, they are asking anyone who was on Hebron Road between 12.30pm and 1.pm, including any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie