Gardaí arrest man, 20s, after fatal assault in Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man in his 20s this afternoon after a fatal assault in Co Kilkenny.

A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries on Hebron Road around 12.45pm today.

Advertisement

He was brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital, where he later died.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault and have arrested a man in his late 20s.

The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is being preserved to allow for a technical examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Additionally, they are asking anyone who was on Hebron Road between 12.30pm and 1.pm, including any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.