This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20) charged with dangerous driving and failing to report crash that left three dead in Co Louth

Keith Lennon appeared before Dundalk District Court this morning

By Press Association Monday 2 Mar 2020, 11:53 AM
41 minutes ago 6,182 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029370
The N1 near Carrickcarnon
Image: Google Street View
The N1 near Carrickcarnon
The N1 near Carrickcarnon
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.

Keith Lennon appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of three people and failing to stay at the scene of a crash and report it.

Lennon, a 20-year-old from Dromantine in Co Armagh, was refused bail by the judge based on the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the evidence and his flight risk as he does not live in the Republic, where the crash happened.

Wearing a grey hoodie and dark jeans, Lennon did not speak during the hearing on Monday morning.

Comments have been closed as the individual involved in this case has been charged.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie