Man (20) charged with dangerous driving and failing to report crash that left three dead in Co Louth

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged in connection with a crash that killed a mother and son and a young footballer.

Keith Lennon appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of three people and failing to stay at the scene of a crash and report it.

Lennon, a 20-year-old from Dromantine in Co Armagh, was refused bail by the judge based on the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the evidence and his flight risk as he does not live in the Republic, where the crash happened.

Wearing a grey hoodie and dark jeans, Lennon did not speak during the hearing on Monday morning.

