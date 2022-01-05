Man (36) due in court charged with murder in Co Down

A 36-YEAR-OLD man is due in court today charged with the murder of a man in Co Down on Monday.

It’s believed that a 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Church Street area of the town of Downpatrick at 11am on Monday 3 January.

The PSNI said today that its detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with murder and with possession of a weapon.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning via videolink.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.