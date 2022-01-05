Man (36) due in court charged with murder in Co Down

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A 36-YEAR-OLD man is due in court today charged with the murder of a man in Co Down on Monday.
It’s believed that a 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Church Street area of the town of Downpatrick at 11am on Monday 3 January.
The PSNI said today that its detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with murder and with possession of a weapon.
He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning via videolink.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.
