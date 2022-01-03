Man arrested as PSNI launch murder probe into morning stabbing

POLICE IN DOWNPATRICK have launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a man in the town.

PSNI detectives are appealing for assistance from the public as they question a man in relation to the death of the 28-year-old man.

Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell said the incident happened at 11am this morning.

“We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am today. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time. I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22,” he said.

Witnesses have been asked to contact their local police station via the PSNI website or via crimestoppers.