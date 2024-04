A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €3.5 million of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Dublin this week.

The man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested as part of investigations into the seizure of drugs on Wednesday in numerous searches in Beresford Street, Finglas and the Dublin 12 area.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am today.

Gardaí carried out a series of separate raids across Dublin this week during which 10 firearms and around €5 million in drugs were seized.

Multiple arrests have been made while some investigations remain ongoing, gardaí said.