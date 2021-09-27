#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 September 2021
Man to appear in court over fatal Monaghan car crash

The man will appear before Monaghan District Court at 10.30am today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 27 Sep 2021, 9:48 AM
A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clones, Co Monaghan, on 20 September.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Roslea Road, which occurred at approximately 5am last Monday.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, died in the collision.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident has been asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie