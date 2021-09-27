Man to appear in court over fatal Monaghan car crash

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clones, Co Monaghan, on 20 September.

The man will appear before Monaghan District Court at 10.30am today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Roslea Road, which occurred at approximately 5am last Monday.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, died in the collision.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident has been asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.