#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Fourth man charged over murder of Michael Barr at Dublin pub

The man is due to appear in court later today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 8:20 AM
59 minutes ago 3,454 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5309602
Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting of Michael Barr which took place at the Sunset House pub, Summerhill, Dublin, in April 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting of Michael Barr which took place at the Sunset House pub, Summerhill, Dublin, in April 2016.
Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting of Michael Barr which took place at the Sunset House pub, Summerhill, Dublin, in April 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 30s is set to appear in court this morning charged over the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin 1 in 2016.

Barr (35) was shot dead at the pub on 25 April 2016 as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the shooting on Monday.

The man was detained in Bridewell Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The man is the fourth person to be charged in connection with this investigation to date.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Two other men, David Hunter and Eamonn Cumberton, have already been convicted of the murder and are serving life in prison.

A third man, Martin Aylmer, was jailed for three years for helping the Kinahan gang carry out the murder.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie