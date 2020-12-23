Fourth man charged over murder of Michael Barr at Dublin pub

Forensic teams at the scene of the shooting of Michael Barr which took place at the Sunset House pub, Summerhill, Dublin, in April 2016.

A MAN IN his 30s is set to appear in court this morning charged over the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin 1 in 2016.

Barr (35) was shot dead at the pub on 25 April 2016 as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the shooting on Monday.

The man was detained in Bridewell Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

The man is the fourth person to be charged in connection with this investigation to date.

Two other men, David Hunter and Eamonn Cumberton, have already been convicted of the murder and are serving life in prison.

A third man, Martin Aylmer, was jailed for three years for helping the Kinahan gang carry out the murder.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.