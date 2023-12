GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED the man arrested in relation to a fatal assault in county Tipperary during the week.

A man’s body was found at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, in the early hours of Wednesday, 27 December.

A man in his 20s was later arrested and has since been charged, gardaí confirmed this morning.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 5pm today.

Investigations are ongoing.