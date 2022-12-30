Man in late teens due in court over serious assault in Carrigaline

A PERSON HAS been charged following the serious assault of a man in Co Cork on Wednesday evening.

The assault is understood to have happened at around 5.45pm at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the assault yesterday and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí have now charged the male. He is due to appear beforen a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 11am today.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday evening, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

