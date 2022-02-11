Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman out walking her dog in Fermoy

A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked whilst out walking her dog in Fermoy, Co Cork in November last year.

Vadim Veste appeared before Fermoy District Court where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a woman at St Colman’s Park in Fermoy on 7 November 2021.

Detective Garda David Barry of Fermoy Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

He told Judge Alec Gabbett that he formally charged the man with aggravated sexual assault outside the courthouse in Fermoy at 10.40am.

Veste made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Detective Garda Barry indicated that that the new charge arose following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Two earlier lesser charges have now been withdrawn against him.

The charge of aggravated sexual assault is contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

Advertisement

Detective Garda Barry said that gardai were requesting that Veste, of Clancy Park, Fermoy, Co Cork be sent forward for trial by indictment to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

He formally served the book of evidence on Veste at the sitting of Fermoy District Court this morning.

Veste was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the Central Criminal Court on an unspecified date.

Gardai had previously objected to bail being given to Veste as he has no ties to the jurisdiction.

The court heard that Veste is a married man with children who was employed in a meat factory in Cork having moved to Ireland eleven months ago. He resided with his mother in Fermoy.

Defence solicitor, Daithi O’Donnabhain, applied for and was granted legal aid for his client who will need a junior and senior barrister for his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

He said that a Romanian interpreter would also be required at the trial and asked that the book of evidence be translated into the language.

Judge Alec Gabbatt agreed to his request and gave Veste an alibi warning.

The court previously heard that the a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sexually assaulted whilst out walking at 6.40pm in St Colman’s Park on 7 November 2021.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Her attacker was not known to her.

The middle aged woman was pulled to the ground from behind in to a dark unlit part of the walkway.

She was punched in the face with her attacker kneeling on her body. A woolly item was placed in her mouth. The attacker sexually assaulted the woman by placing his hand under her skirt and touching outside her underwear.

The woman kicked and fought back with her attacker placing his hand in her mouth and damaging her mouth and her lips.

Detective Garda Barry previously told the court that the woman scraped the face and hands of her assailant.

Two members of the public heard her cries for help and her attacker fled the scene.

The court also previously heard that the victim in the case was traumatised and needed medical attention following the attack.