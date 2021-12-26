Man charged by gardaí investigating death of woman in Wicklow

The woman's body was discovered at a home at Park Na Sillogue Court in Wicklow on Friday.

A MAN HAS been charged following the death of a woman in her 40s in Wicklow on Friday.

The man, also aged in his 40s, was charged following directions received by the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court at 1.30pm today.

Gardaí launched an investigation into the death of the woman after her body was discovered at a home in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.