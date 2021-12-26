#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Man charged by gardaí investigating death of woman in Wicklow

The woman’s body was discovered at a home in Wicklow on Friday.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 7,463 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640654
The woman's body was discovered at a home at Park Na Sillogue Court in Wicklow on Friday.
Image: The Journal
The woman's body was discovered at a home at Park Na Sillogue Court in Wicklow on Friday.
The woman's body was discovered at a home at Park Na Sillogue Court in Wicklow on Friday.
Image: The Journal

A MAN HAS been charged following the death of a woman in her 40s in Wicklow on Friday.

The man, also aged in his 40s, was charged following directions received by the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said. 

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court at 1.30pm today. 

Gardaí launched an investigation into the death of the woman after her body was discovered at a home in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie