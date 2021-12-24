#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí launch investigation after woman killed at Wicklow home

A man is in custody in connection with the investigation.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Dec 2021, 5:42 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the death of a woman in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The woman’s body was found this afternoon and gardaí have sealed off a house as they investigate.

The woman’s body was discovered at a home at Park Na Sillogue Court at around 4pm. 

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A garda spokesman said: “One male, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.  An Garda Síochána are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray this afternoon between 3:00pm and 4:00pm to come forward.”

Updates to follow…

Additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Adam Daly 

