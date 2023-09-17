Advertisement

Sunday 17 September 2023
# gun seizure
Gardaí charge man (30s) arrested after M16 and ammo found in search operation in Clare
The search in a wooded area in Shannon produced a Colt M16 rifle, magazine and over 170 rounds of ammunition.
GARDAÍ IN ENNIS have charged a man aged in his 30s who was arrested on Friday following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Shannon, County Clare.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 8.30pm this evening. 

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 8.30pm this evening. 

“Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area in Shannon, Co. Clare,” a Garda spokesperson said following confirmation of the seizure yesterday. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
