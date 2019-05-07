Man (40s) appears in court charged in relation to fatal Arklow stabbing

A MAN WHO was arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Arklow, Co Wicklow yesterday has been charged.

The man, aged in his 40s, appeared in Bray District Court this evening.

The stabbing occurred at a house at The Crescent, Meadowvale in the early hours of yesterday morning. Gardaí arrived at the scene at around 12.30am, and discovered a man in his 30s with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to St Vincent’s University Hospital in south Dublin but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.