Man who claimed to have no memory of sexually assaulting partner at knifepoint is jailed

A MAN WHO claimed to have no memory of sexually assaulting his partner at knifepoint has been jailed for seven years with the last 15 months suspended.

A Central Criminal sitting in Cork previously heard evidence from Garda Muireann Byrne who said that the man, who is in his late 30s, carried out the offence in October 2014. He recently pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm and sexual assault on his then partner.

Garda Byrne told Justice Michael McGrath that the accused returned home at 5am on 25 October 2014 in an intoxicated condition. The following morning the defendant became extremely angry and an argument broke out between him and his then partner. He ordered his partner to go to their bedroom.

The Court heard he then punched the woman in the face and started tearing off her clothes leading her to run from the house in fear.

“He dragged her from the front gate up the rocky drive to the house causing her to bleed.

He told her, ‘Don’t try and run away from me, I have a knife.’ She tried to calm him down.”

The woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint. He told his then partner that he didn’t know why he was behaving in this manner. However, he admitted to her that he knew “he was going to jail” for his actions.

He then threatened to slit his own throat. The woman managed to calm him down in order to stop him from ending his life. Fortunately, she managed to flee the house escaping from her then-partner.

Afterwards the accused admitted himself to hospital for psychiatric treatment which he received over the following two months. He then fled to the UK and was ultimately arrested there on a European arrest warrant.

Garda Byrne read out a victim impact statement on behalf of the injured party.

“An argument broke out … and he got very aggressive and it eventually resulted in me being assaulted very badly and sexually assaulted while he threatened me with a knife.

“I will never forget the terrifying day I was attacked in my own home as I begged and screamed for help.

“I didn’t think I would get out alive. I remember the fear and helplessness and the uncertainty about how it would all end for me. I was so glad the children were not in the house at the time.”

The woman thanked gardaí, family, friends and the Support after Crime Services.

Meanwhile, Defence barrister Ray Boland SC said that his client was “genuinely remorseful”.

“He has no contact with his children now through his own fault.”

Mr Justice McGrath said it was a “very significant assault” and that the impacted party was put through “a very frightening experience”.

Taking the guilty plea, the tragic family background of the defendant and his lack of convictions for previous sexual offences in to account Mr Justice McGrath jailed the man for seven years suspending the last 15 months of the sentence.

The sentence was backdated to October 2021 when the man first entered custody in relation to the matter.