Man convicted over PSNI officer’s death absconds and ‘may have travelled to the Republic’

A MAN WHO was convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer following a collision has absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service and may have travelled to the Republic.

In February 2014, Shane Frane (36) was convicted of the manslaughter of PSNI Constable Philippa Reynolds following a road traffic collision that occurred in Derry City on 9 February, 2013.

Frane has since breached the conditions of his temporary prison release and is currently unlawfully at large.

Frane is described as being 6ft 3ins in height, of medium build, and with blue eyes and fair hair.

He also has a left eye disfigurement, tattoos on his upper right arm, and a PSNI spokesperson said he “speaks with a Republic of Ireland accent”.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Despite attempts to arrest Frane, police have been unable to locate him. He may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.”

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who has seen Frane or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact police and quote reference 1425 on 17 January, 2024.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The PSNI has also appealed directly to Frane to hand himself in.