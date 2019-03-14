Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2

A MAN IS due in court this afternoon after being arrested following the seizure of €2,000 worth of drugs and the discovery of more than €150,000 worth of cash in Dublin.

Yesterday, gardaí from DMR Roads Policing Unit, based in Blanchardstown, carried out a speed checkpoint on the N2 Finglas Road.

They stopped a van travelling in excess of the speed limit.

While carrying out a search of a person and the van, gardaí discovered a quantity of cocaine and ecstacy tablets (subject to analysis) with an approximate value of €2,000.

Further searches of the van uncovered a quantity of cash in excess of €150,000 believed to be the proceeds of the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Follow up searches later that day at addresses in Finglas and Lucan were carried out. Six mobile phones were recovered, including an encrypted phone.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí have since charged the man. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.