Dublin: 5°C Friday 2 April 2021
73-year-old man due in court over seizure of €100k in cash during property raid in Finglas

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Apr 2021, 8:16 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A 73-YEAR-OLD man is due to appear in court this morning charged over the seizure of cash to the value of €110,000 in Dublin. 

Yesterday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search at an address in Finglas. 

The search was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime. 

During the course of the search, cash to the value of over €110,000 was located and seized, along with a cash counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone. 

As part of the operation, a 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of participation in activities of a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended to enhance and facilitate money laundering. 

He was detained at Finglas Garda Station. 

The man has now been charged in relation to the seizure. 

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
