PSNI appeal for witnesses following death of 19-year-old motorcyclist in Co Antrim collision

THE PSNI IS appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist after a collision in Co Antrim yesterday evening.

James Gordon, who comes from the Cullybackey area, died following the collision on the Whitepark Road area near the Carnduff Park junction.

He was driving a green Kawasaki Ninja bike, and was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5 pm.

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said that officers attended the scene alongside personnel from NI Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23,” the Sergeant added.