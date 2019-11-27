Man (40s) has died after crash in Limerick

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a fatal crash between two cars that took place this evening on the N21 in Limerick.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at around 7.30pm this evening on the N21 outside Croagh, County Limerick.

The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Another male of an unconfirmed age was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. No further injuries to persons were reported.

Forensic Collisions Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling through the area between 7.30pm and 8pm, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.