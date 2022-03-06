Man pronounced dead after collapsing at popular Sligo hiking spot

A 72 YEAR-OLD man died after collapsing at a popular Sligo hiking spot yesterday.

CPR was performed on the casualty until the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team reached the scene on the Sligo Way near Slish Wood.

Despite the efforts of the ten member rescue team, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

Mountain rescue team member Henry Doherty said the National Ambulance Service had difficulty reaching the remote boardwalk area of the hike due to ‘dry and cold conditions’ on the day.

“This was a sad and tragic event on what should have been an enjoyable hike and SLMRT would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased,” Doherty said.

The incident was described as isolated.